Ten years after the Atlantic City High School girls basketball team won its first and only Cape-Atlantic League title game, the Vikings get a shot at their second championship.
Third-seeded Atlantic City (18-7) will meet fourth-seeded Mainland Regional (18-5) for the CAL Tournament title at noon Saturday at Stockton University in Galloway Township.
“The girls have been working to get better every day,” Atlantic City coach Jason Lantz said. “They’re excited to have the opportunity to play for the championship.”
The Vikings beat Holy Spirit 53-50 in the 2010 title game. Saturday’s game will be Atlantic City’s first CAL final appearance since the tourney began in 2012. From 1992-2011, the title game matched the league’s two conference winners.
“A lot of the ladies (from) 2010 are around now,” Lantz said. “They’re encouraging our young ladies to bring it back home, which is exciting.”
Atlantic City struggled against the CAL’s elite teams this season, losing several close games. Atlantic City lost at Mainland 49-40 on Jan. 15. But the Vikings are currently playing as well they have all season. Atlantic City uses its defense to force turnovers that lead to easy baskets.
“We are blessed to be playing a lot better now,” Lantz said. “I think there’s some things we can still improve, especially our efficiency in scoring. Defensively, we’re tuned in. We’re playing with a lot of energy.”
Vikings senior forward Ciani Redd-Howard averages 11.4 points and 6.8 rebounds. Quanirah Cherry-Montague, a 6-foot-1 freshman, averages 8.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocked shots. Guards Madison Brestle (4 steals per game) and Sanai Garrison-Macon (9.9 ppg) use their speed and quickness to create chaos on defense and scoring opportunities on offense.
“We need to box out and convert easy baskets (Saturday),” Lantz said.
Mainland, No. 7 in The Press Elite 11 ranking, might have had the toughest path to the final as any team in the tourney’s nine-year history.
The Mustangs beat fifth-seeded Middle Township 42-36 and top-seeded Wildwood Catholic 42-40. Wildwood Catholic is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, and Middle Township is ranked No. 8.
“The draw that we got was a little bit tougher in the first round then you might have expected,” Betson said. “But you know the second round game is going to be a brawl no matter what.”
Mainland features McDonald’s All-American and Oregon-recruit Kylee Watson. Junior guard Lila Schoen and sophomore forward Cadence Fitzgerald have become key contributors in the past month.
“(Atlantic City) can put the screws on you defensively,” Betson said. “You have to make sure you take extra good care of the basketball.
Mainland won its only CAL girls basketball championship since 1992 when it won the tournament in 2018. The Mustangs were eliminated in the semifinals last season.
“They’re excited (about Saturday),” Betson said of his players. “It’s such a cool atmosphere. They’re excited for the atmosphere and opportunity.”
Atlantic City vs Ocean City CAL girls basketball semifinals game
Atlantic City's Sanai Garrison-Macon #3 drives to the basket against Ocean City's Marin Panico #3 during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020.
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs Ocean City
Atlantic City's Cornysha Davis #13 grabs a loose ball against Ocean City's Marlee Brestle #2, right during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020.
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs Ocean City
Atlantic City's Madison Brestle #1 drives to the basket against Ocean City's Lauren Mirsky #20 during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020.
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs Ocean City
Ocean City's Marin Panico, who had 14 points for the Red Raiders, drives past Atlantic City's Naysha Suarez-Rivera, left, and Alex Fader during their CAL semifinal game Thursday.
Edward Lea / staff photographer
Atlantic City vs Ocean City
Atlantic City's Ciani Redd-Howard #21, left battle for the ball against Ocean City's Lauren Mirsky #20, middle and Marlee Brestle #2, right during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020.
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs Ocean City
Atlantic City's Sanai Garrison-Macon #3 attempts a shot over Ocean City's Emma Finnegan #24 during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020.
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs Ocean City
Atlantic City's Naysha Suarez-Rivera #2 drives to the basket against Ocean City's Abbey Fenton #35 during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020.
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs Ocean City
Atlantic City's Quanirah Cherry-Montague, center, grabs a rebound over Ocean City's Delaney Lappin, left, and Marin Panico during the first half of a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinal at Ocean City High School. Cherry-Montague grabbed 11 rebounds and contributed four points in the Vikings' 40-33 win over the Red Raiders. Also pictured is Atlantic City's Alex Fader.
Edward Lea / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Atlantic City vs Ocean City
Atlantic City' vs. Ocean City during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs Ocean City
Atlantic City' vs. Ocean City during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs Ocean City
Atlantic City' vs. Ocean City during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs Ocean City
Atlantic City' vs. Ocean City during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs Ocean City
Atlantic City' vs. Ocean City during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs Ocean City
Atlantic City' vs. Ocean City during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs Ocean City
Atlantic City' vs. Ocean City during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs Ocean City
Atlantic City' vs. Ocean City during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs Ocean City
Atlantic City' vs. Ocean City during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs Ocean City
Atlantic City' vs. Ocean City during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs Ocean City
Atlantic City' vs. Ocean City during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs Ocean City
Atlantic City' vs. Ocean City during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs Ocean City
Atlantic City' vs. Ocean City during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs Ocean City
Atlantic City' vs. Ocean City during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs Ocean City
Atlantic City’ vs. Ocean City during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs Ocean City
Atlantic City' vs. Ocean City during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs Ocean City
Atlantic City' vs. Ocean City during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs Ocean City
Atlantic City' vs. Ocean City during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs Ocean City
Atlantic City' vs. Ocean City during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs Ocean City
Atlantic City' vs. Ocean City during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs Ocean City
Atlantic City' vs. Ocean City during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs Ocean City
Atlantic City' vs. Ocean City during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs Ocean City
Atlantic City' vs. Ocean City during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs Ocean City
Atlantic City' vs. Ocean City during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs Ocean City
Atlantic City' vs. Ocean City during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland CAL girls basketball semifinals game
Mainland's Kylee Watson #22 drives to the basket against Wildwood Catholic's Marianna Papazoglou #13 Lauren McCallion #15 and Kimmy Casiello #12 during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020.
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Wildwood Catholic's Gabby Turco #31 drives to the basket against Mainland's Lila Schoen #23 during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020.
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland's Kaitlyn Boggs battles for the ball against Wildwood Catholic's Lauren McCallion. The Mustangs' Kylee Watson is at left.
HSLive.me.
Edward Lea / staff photographer
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland's Kylee Watson #22 battle for the ball against Wildwood Catholic's Marianna Papazoglou #13 during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020.
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Regional's Kylee Watson blocks the shot attempt of Wildwood Catholic's Marianna Papazoglou during the first half of Thursday's Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinal game at Ocean City High School. Watson had nine points and seven rebounds, and Papazoglou scored a game-high 15.
Edward Lea / staff photographer
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland's Cadence Fitzgerald #24 drives to the basket against Wildwood Catholic's Gabby Turco #31 during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020.
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland
Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
