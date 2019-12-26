Caleb Fields Basketball Player of the Year

Wildwood Catholic’s Caleb Fields is The Press of Atlantic City boys basketball Co-Player of the Year. Thursday March 15, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

Fields led the Crusaders to the 2018 Cape-Atlantic League championship. He scored 1,665 career points.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments