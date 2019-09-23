Council War 2

Caleb Cavileer

Caleb N. Cavileer

Political party: Democrat

Age: 39

Hometown: Absecon

Current job: Fourth grade educator at Absecon Public Schools

Education: Bachelor of Art in History and Elementary Education from William Paterson University, Master's degree in Educational Technology from New Jersey City University

Political message: Absecon is a unique community where everyone shares an authentic respect and pride for our hometown. Living, working, and raising a family here continues to be a truly gratifying experience for my wife, Stephanie, and I. As a member of council, I have strived to improve our community, connecting dignity for our past, with ambition towards our future. Maintaining excellent services through stable taxes, combined with a vision towards our potential, can drive Absecon to be an even more inviting place for families and businesses. With your support, we can build upon those before us and keep moving Absecon forward.

