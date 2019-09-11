Camden (1-0) at Cedar Creek (2-0)
Noon Saturday
Cedar Creek quarterback Louie Barrios has thrown for 358 yards and four touchdowns. Sophomore wide receiver Jojo Bermduez has caught eight passes for 142 yards. Camden is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11 and opened with a 24-0 win over Winslow Township. Darian Chestnut returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. Linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave, who has committed to Miami, made nine tackles and forced a fumble.
