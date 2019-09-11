Cedar Creek vs Willingboro

Cedar Creek's against Willingboro's at Cedar Creek High School the opening weekend of the high school football season Friday Aug 30, 2019. . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Camden (1-0) at Cedar Creek (2-0)

Noon Saturday

Cedar Creek quarterback Louie Barrios has thrown for 358 yards and four touchdowns. Sophomore wide receiver Jojo Bermduez has caught eight passes for 142 yards. Camden is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11 and opened with a 24-0 win over Winslow Township. Darian Chestnut returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. Linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave, who has committed to Miami, made nine tackles and forced a fumble.

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

