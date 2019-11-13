Middle Pleasantville Football

Pleasantville’s Famah Toure (27) celebrates a touchdown catch to end the first half. Middle Township Pleasantville football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court House, Friday Nov. 1, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press

Central Jersey Group II Semifinals

Camden (4) at Pleasantville (1)

7 p.m. Friday

Pleasantville (8-1) makes its second straight sectional semifinal appearance and is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. Senior running back/linebacker Ernest Howard leads the Greyhounds with 484 rushing yards, seven touchdowns and 76 tackles on defense. Sophomore linebacker Jaquan Howard has made 56 tackles for the Greyhounds, while freshman quarterback Marlon Leslie has thrown for nine touchdowns.

Camden (7-2) features sophomore Nasir Dale, who has rushed for 1,068 yards. Senior linebacker and University of Miami recruit Tirek Austine-Cave has made 119 tackles.

The Camden/Pleasantville winner advances to the final against the winner of Saturday’s semifinal between second-seeded Cedar Creek and third-seeded Bernards.

