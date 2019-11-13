Central Jersey Group II Semifinals
Camden (4) at Pleasantville (1)
7 p.m. Friday
Pleasantville (8-1) makes its second straight sectional semifinal appearance and is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. Senior running back/linebacker Ernest Howard leads the Greyhounds with 484 rushing yards, seven touchdowns and 76 tackles on defense. Sophomore linebacker Jaquan Howard has made 56 tackles for the Greyhounds, while freshman quarterback Marlon Leslie has thrown for nine touchdowns.
Camden (7-2) features sophomore Nasir Dale, who has rushed for 1,068 yards. Senior linebacker and University of Miami recruit Tirek Austine-Cave has made 119 tackles.
The Camden/Pleasantville winner advances to the final against the winner of Saturday’s semifinal between second-seeded Cedar Creek and third-seeded Bernards.
