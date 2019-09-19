E’lijah Gray had touchdown runs of 3 and 2 yards for Holy Spirit. Patrick Smith had touchdown runs of 13, 6 and 10 yards. Trevor Cohen threw a 3-yard touchdown to Ahmad Brown. Patrick Newman was 7 for 7 in PATs in the first half.
Camden Catholic 7 0 0 6—13
Holy Spirit 14 35 0 6—55
FIRST QUARTER
H — Gray 3 run (Newman kick)
H — P. Smith 13 run (Newman kick)
C — Gunn 7 run (kick good)
SECOND QUARTER
H — P. Smith 6 run (Newman kick)
H — Gray 2 run (Newman kick
H — P. Smith 6 run (Newman kick)
H — Cohen 2 run (Newman kick)
H — Brown 3 pass from Cohen (Newman kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
C— 56 interception return (conversion failed)
H — J. Smith. 65 run (conversion failed)
Records— H 2-1, C 0-3.
