Wildwood Catholic's Jacob Hopping, right, is guarded by St. Joe's Marcellus Ross during Wednesday's game on January 16, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

1. Camden vs. Wildwood Catholic: These two state boys basketball powers will now play 5 p.m. Feb. 16 at Neumann University in Aston PA. Tickets will costs $10.

