"You and I are done": Residents say Township Committee’s lone Democrat owes Mayor Tim Donohue an apology for a controversial campaign flier. At Monday’s Township Committee meeting, Donohue called Clark out directly.
Atlantic County prosecutor identifies suspects in decades-old cold cases. Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner was flanked on stage by law enforcement officials and the mothers of two victims from cases dating to 1996 and 2010 during a news conference, where he announced two suspects have been charged and a third is wanted for their alleged involvement in the murders.
Whelan's Whales adds special needs swim lesson: Atlantic City nonprofit Whelan’s Whales has expanded its mission to help special needs children on the island learn to swim.
Atlantic City activist shares memories of young Elijah Cummings: “He was conservative in dress and demeanor,” said Charles Goodman, who graduated from Howard University with Cummings in 1973 and plans to attend the late Maryland congressman's funeral Friday in the nation’s capital.
Sixers' goals as opener nears: Stay sane and make history. The Sixers boast one of the NBA’s best starting fives in Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Josh Richardson, Tobias Harris and Al Horford. Philadelphia opens the season Wednesday night.
