President Donald J. Trump's rally Tuesday in Wildwood caused people to camp out in lawn chairs over Monday night in the cold for hours, all in the hope of getting a good spot in the rally. The Convention Center holds some 7,500 people, but U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, said around 100,000 tickets have been given out. For live coverage throughout the day of President Trump's visit to Wildwood, go to pressofac.com.
Republican primary candidate David Richter is exiting the race against U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, and will run in New Jersey's 3rd District instead, he said Monday. Richter is endorsing Van Drew and will have the help of consultant Bill Stepien, an adviser to both Van Drew and President Donald Trump in their re-election bids, Richter said.
Robert T. Woods' detention hearing for allegedly beating his father, former professional baseball player Bobby Woods, with a golf club was postponed Monday after he was kept at the jail due to his mental health. Woods, 45, of Margate, faces charges that include two counts of aggravated assault, endangering an injured victim and possession of a weapon.
Mainland Regional boys sweep season series with Ocean City. Jake Cook scores seven of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to seal the win for the Mustangs. Check out the photo gallery from the game.
New Jersey will restrict building in flood prone areas as it works to become a 100% clean energy state by 2050, in response to climate change and rising sea levels. Gov. Phil Murphy announced the state's new Energy Master Plan at Stockton University on Monday and signed an executive order to change the way the state regulates energy and construction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.