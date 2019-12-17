Mainland girls basketball state final

Mainland’s Camryn Dirkes, 3, drives to the basket in the fourth quarter against Chatham, in the Group lll girls basketball final, at the RWJBarnabas Health Arena, in Toms River, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Camryn Dirkes

Mainland Regional

5-8 So. G

Dirkes established herself as one of the state's top freshman last season with the ability to penetrate opposing defenses and create shots for herself and teammates.

