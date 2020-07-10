As a catcher, J.T. Realmuto can’t social distance. The umpired hangs over his shoulder. The batter stands in the box right next to him.
Realmuto is doing everything he can to protect against COVID-19.
Between soap and water and sanitizer, he’s washing his hands more than 30 times per day.
“I’m probably like washing my hands with soap and water at least 10 to 15 times,” the catcher said. “After an at-bat, they’ll walk through with hand sanitizer and make you do it. After I catch a pitcher in an inning, they’ll walk by with hand sanitizer. It’s well over 30 times a day.”
