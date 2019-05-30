Final round of the 2018 ShopRite LPGA Classic

Annie Park hits a tee shot on the fourth hole Sunday on the Bay Course at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township. She shot an 8-under-par 63 in the final round to defeat Sakura Yokomine by one shot. ‘I can’t describe in words how I feel,’ Park said. The victory ensures she can play in LPGA Tour events for the next two years.

Park won the classic last season with a 16-under par 197 total.

She has missed the cut in three of her last four events, heading into this weekend's U.S. Women's Open. But she did finish tied for third at the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open last month and seems to always play well at the Classic. In addition to her victory, the Long Island native finished tied for sixth at the 2016 Classic.

