CANDLELIGHT SERVICE: 5 p.m. Dec. 8, featuring Elder Deborah Oatman in concert; free will offering; all welcome; Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Fernwood and Columbia avenues, Pleasantville. 609-641-4342. 

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Load comments