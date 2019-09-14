Friday's Cannabis Career Fair and Business Expo was the first of its kind at Stockton University in Galloway Township and was hosted by the Cannabis Studies program and the New Jersey CannaBusiness Association. The first New Jersey Cannabis Convention will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Atlantic City Convention Center. Follow Claire Lowe on Twitter for coverage.
Valeria Marcus, 65, of Atlantic City, wants more people talking about domestic violence. Marcus organized and will moderate a panel discussion in October at the Atlantic City Free Public Library coinciding with Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Egg Harbor Township's Bargaintown section is changing. There will be a new traffic light at a busy intersection and possibly a new restaurant. A traffic light is going to be installed at Blackman Road and Ocean Heights Avenue, a joint effort between the township and the county with a price tag of $1 million.
Donna Buscio, of Barnegat Township, spoke about her A Gift From Captain Buscio program Friday at the 147th annual convention of the New Jersey State Firemen's Association in Wildwood. Buscio's program allows for strictly confidential, comprehensive cardiovascular and pulmonary annual evaluations with no out-of-pocket costs to firefighters or officers.
Friday night football. Mainland, Ocean City and Vineland all picked up big wins. A complete roundup of the night's gridiron action can be found here.
