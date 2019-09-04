Coach: Denise Murray
2018 record: 8-10-2
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: The Braves reached the South Jersey Group III semifinals last year before losing 4-0 to eventual champion Ocean City. Absegami graduated 10 seniors.
But the Braves should be competitive with center back Frances Deibert, forwards Amber Conway (who missed much of last year with a knee injury), Brooke Felix and Madison Burns and midfielder Isabella Picardi. Other key players include defenders Kathleen Walls and Isabella Quarton and mifielder Hannah Urbaczewski.
“Our upcoming juniors and sophomores are working well together,” Murray said. “We’re looking to be competitive in the CAL.”
