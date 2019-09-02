Coach: Maurice Lozzi (78-67-9)

2018 record: 5-6-1

Group: S.J. Group IV

What to watch: The Vikings, who will feature many new players this season, return forward Fabian Valdieviezo, defender Kevin Martinez-Cruz and midfielder Mohamed Camara.

“(There will be) lots of new faces and pleasant surprises,” Lozzi said. “The competition is heating up, and new players are ready to make their marks and play hard. (The) team is focused.”

