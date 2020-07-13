In New Jersey, masks are required in doors indoor dining is prohibited, temperature checks are required to enter a casino or hair salon, people have to social distance at all times, and hugs are virtually a thing of the past for the foreseeable future. The new coronavirus changed everything, except for a day at the beach.
Cape May City Council extended the hours in which open containers of alcohol are allowed in public. Cape May Police Chief Anthony Marino told council members that the city has not seen a significant increase in issues related to alcohol, including noise complaints or disorderly person calls.
The weeklong Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel begins Monday in Hammonton, although in a more limited capacity compared to previous years. The longest-running Italian heritage festival in the country is celebrating its 145th year, and organizers say some aspects of it were never in doubt.
The Federal Aviation Administration is keeping cool for the summer with the In-Cloud Icing and Large-drop Experiment (ICICLE), led by a meteorologist at the William J. Hughes Technical Center in Egg Harbor Township. The goal of the ICICLE campaign is to provide weather information to distinguish between different types of icing environments, so aircraft personnel know where the icing is and when it will happen.
The body of Jalan Xavier Alston, 18, of Brooklyn, New York, which went missing Friday evening, was recovered Saturday n the Atlantic Ocean in the area of Albany Avenue in Atlantic City. Alston helped two female swimmers, who he was in the water with, before he found himself in distress and lost his life in the Atlantic Ocean off of Victoria Avenue in Ventnor.
The Hammonton ACBL team, sometimes known as the Hot Shots, won a game Saturday in Hammonton 7-4 in seven innings, beating a team that consisted of Hammonton High School seniors and three 2019 graduates.
