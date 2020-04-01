The Cape May County Chiefs of Police Association is happy to show support for our local healthcare workers who are on the frontline to protect and take care of all of us in Cape May County.
On Monday, March 30, 2020 the Association donated over 100 lunches to the doctors, nurses and staff of the Cape Regional Medical Center and the area’s Urgent Care Centers.
The Association will continue supporting all First Responders as well other local eateries by donating
additional lunches throughout the month of April.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.