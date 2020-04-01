The Cape May County Chiefs of Police Association is happy to show support for our local healthcare workers who are on the frontline to protect and take care of all of us in Cape May County.

On Monday, March 30, 2020 the Association donated over 100 lunches to the doctors, nurses and staff of the Cape Regional Medical Center and the area’s Urgent Care Centers.

The Association will continue supporting all First Responders as well other local eateries by donating

additional lunches throughout the month of April.

