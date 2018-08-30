CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Recent sexually transmitted disease reports from the Center of Disease Control revealed that sexually transmitted diseases such as chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis are at an all-time high since 2012.
The Cape May County Department of Health offers free, confidential STD testing every Monday by appointment. The health department also offers walk-in days 1 to 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday, and 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday.
Take control of your health by calling 609-465-1194 with any questions today.
Anyone who is sexually active is at risk of contracting a sexually transmitted disease. Talk to your health care provider about how to lower your risk and about getting tested.
The Cape May County Department of Health offers a wide range of high quality and affordable reproductive health programs, such as cervical cancer screening, pap tests, pregnancy tests and much more. Call 609-465-1194 or go to CMCHealth.net for more information.