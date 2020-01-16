Karl Brown, all 6-foot of him, did this for @WildwoodPSD in a 79-65 win at Salem tonight. Can @ACPressMcGarry squeeze this into the West Coast scores link???#CoastSports #SendItIn pic.twitter.com/Cecpu3FVX6— Brian Cunniff-CoastSportsToday (@CMCSports) January 14, 2020
Karl Brown of Wildwood, Dylan Delvecchio of Cape May Tech and Taj Thweatt of Wildwood Catholic turned Cape May County into “Dunk City” this week with a variety of high-flying slams.
