Cape May County officials announced the start of a project to reconstruct and repair the Ingram’s Thorofare Bridge on Wednesday, advising drivers to take care during the almost two-year-long project.
Officials have entered into an agreement with South State Construction for the repairs along Avalon Boulevard linking Middle Township and Avalon, according to a news release from the county’s Freeholder Board. The work is scheduled to be completed in two phases ending in June 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.