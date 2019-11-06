Middle Thorofare Bridge (12)

Cape May County officials announced the start of work to rebuild and repair the Ingram’s Thorofare Bridge on Wednesday, advising drivers to take care during the almost two-year-long project.

Officials have entered into an agreement with South State Construction for the repairs along Avalon Boulevard linking Middle Township and Avalon, according to a news release from the county’s Freeholder Board. The work is scheduled to be completed in two phases ending in June 2021.

