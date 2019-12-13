Cape May County officials are calling for proposals for construction engineering services for the Woodbine Oceanview Road and Dennisville Petersburg Road Roundabout.  Bids are due by 2 p.m. Jan. 14, when they will be read in the county administration building, 4 Moore Road, Crest Haven Complex, Cape May Court House.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

