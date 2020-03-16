Cape May County Park and Zoo, Cape May County Library branches and all senior centers are closed to the public as of March 17.
The Cape May County Surrogates Office and County Clerk's Office will be closed to the public but remain open and fully staffed to complete necessary services over the telephone, and through Internet and regular mail.
Passport applicants, notaries public and couples requesting marriage ceremonies are asked to call for a future appointment.
Primary Election candidates for county offices are requested to call ahead for Primary Election petition filing. Primary election petitions are due on or before Monday, March 30 by 4:00 p.m.
Cape May County Clerk’s Office is available at 609-465-1010 and through email: rita.fulginiti@co.cape-may.nj.us or fax at 609-465-8625. For more information see capemaycountyclerk.com/.
The Clerk hopes to reopen to the public March 31.
Fare Free Transportation in Cape May County will only provide medical trips for dialysis, chemotherapy, radiation therapy and infusion therapy (life-saving treatments) and in-county shopping trips, also starting March 17 and until further notice.
