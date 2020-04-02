Cape May County Chiefs Association

From Left: Middle Township Police Chief Christopher Leusner, who also serves as the President of the New Jersey State Chiefs Association; Claudio Pawlus from Claudio’s Pizza Kitchen in Cape May Court House; Director Thomas DePaul of the Cape May County Police Academy; Bob Williams from Hugit’s Steaks and Things in Cape May Court House; and Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives Paul Skill, who also serves as President of the Cape May County Chiefs Association.

The Cape May County Chiefs of Police on Monday over 100 lunches to the doctors, nurses and staff of the Cape Regional Medical Center and the area’s urgent care centers.

The lunches were purchased by the association at local eateries: Hugit’s Steak and Things, Crest Tavern, Claudio’s Pizza Kitchen and the Dog Tooth Bar & Grill.

"We chose to use local eateries to feed our local health professionals to support the restaurants who as a result of the needed COVID-19 restrictions, have limited hours and take-out and delivery only," according to a news release. "We ask any other organizations who may be able to provide similar support to healthcare workers on the frontline to please do so. We in the law enforcement community also have to face the Coronavirus head-on to do our job to protect and serve the public. It gives our officers and their families peace of mind to know that if they are stricken with the virus there are people to care for them. The Association will continue supporting all First Responders as well other local eateries by donating additional lunches throughout the month of April."

