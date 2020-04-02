From Left: Middle Township Police Chief Christopher Leusner, who also serves as the President of the New Jersey State Chiefs Association; Claudio Pawlus from Claudio’s Pizza Kitchen in Cape May Court House; Director Thomas DePaul of the Cape May County Police Academy; Bob Williams from Hugit’s Steaks and Things in Cape May Court House; and Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives Paul Skill, who also serves as President of the Cape May County Chiefs Association.