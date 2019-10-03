Flooding near 9th Street Bridge Ocean City

Flooding at Palen Avenue near Ninth Street, where the bridge enters Ocean City near the bay.

- Flooding begins in the Haven Avenue Basin area of Ocean City.

- Flooding begins along Ocean Drive between Ocean City and Strathmere.

- Flooding begins along the Delaware Bay shoreline from Reeds Beach to North Cape May.

Flooding begins along the Delaware Bay shoreline in Dennis Township and Middle Township.

Tags

Load comments