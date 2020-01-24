Flooding begins along Park Boulevard in Wildwood Crest.
Flooding beings along Schellengers Landing Road and along Wilson Drive in Lower Township near NJ Route 109.
Flooding begins along Washington Street, Yacht Avenue and Texas Avenue in Cape May.
Flooding begins in Strathmere.
For a more detailed look at what will happen at street level, Cape May County has a tidal flood awareness page that allows you to click on predicted tide height. The map will then populate what streets will flood.
For Saturday's event, go the website and click on the "who will be affected by the flood tab?" tab. From there, click on the following boxes that correspond to your area.
Inundation Layers - North: 5.8 Gauge Reading
Inundation Layers - Central: 6.4 Gauge Reading
Inundation Layers - South: 6.7 Gauge Reading
Avalon has a color coated risk map to inform people with interest in the town. The streets shaded in blue will likely flood Saturday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.