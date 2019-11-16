Minor Flood Stage (Sunday night, perhaps Tuesday morning high tide)
Flooding begins in Avalon along Ocean Drive and Dune Drive.
Flooding begins on Avalon Boulevard near Garden State Parkway Interchange 13.
Flooding begins at the boat ramp in North Wildwood (the bay end of 5th Avenue).
Flooding begins in West Wildwood.
Flooding begins around 96th Street in Stone Harbor.
Flooding begins on the access roads to the NJ Route 147 bridge into North Wildwood (including Spruce Avenue).
Flooding begins on the access roads to the NJ Route 47 bridge into Wildwood (including Rio Grande Avenue).
Flooding begins along Park Boulevard in Wildwood Crest.
Flooding begins along the Delaware Bay shoreline from Reeds Beach to North Cape May.
Flooding begins along the Delaware Bay shoreline in Dennis Township and Middle Township.
Flooding begins along Dennis Creek around NJ Route 47 in Dennis Township.
Flooding begins on the access roads to the 9th Street bridge into Ocean City (NJ Route 52).
Flooding begins in the Haven Avenue Basin area of Ocean City (24th Street through 34th Street).
Flooding begins along Ocean Drive (Cape May County Route 619) between Ocean City and Strathmere.
\Flooding begins along Bay Avenue on the north end of Ocean City and along the NJ Route 52 causeway.
Flooding begins on the access roads to the 34th Street bridge in Ocean City (Cape May County Route 623) and in Ocean City from 34th Street to 55th Street.
Moderate flood stage (Sunday morning and Monday midday)
At this level, widespread flooding of roadways begins due to high water and/or wave action with many roads becoming impassable in Ocean City, Avalon, Stone Harbor, North Wildwood, Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, Cape May, Cape May Point and West Cape May. This also extends to near the bay in Dennis and Middle townships.
Lives may be at risk when people put themselves in harm's way. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur.
