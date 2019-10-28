Flooding begins along Bay Avenue on the north end of Ocean City and along the Route 52 causeway.
Flooding begins on the access roads to the 34th Street bridge in Ocean City and in Ocean City from 34th Street to 55th Street.
Flooding begins along the Delaware Bay shoreline in Dennis Township and Middle Township.
Flooding begins along Dennis Creek around Route 47 in Dennis Township.
Flooding begins in Strathmere.
Flooding begins on Sea Isle Boulevard leading into Sea Isle City and on Central Avenue in Sea Isle City.
Flooding begins along Landis Avenue in Sea Isle City.
Flooding begins around the Townsends Inlet Bridge between Sea Isle City and Avalon.
Flooding begins in Avalon along Ocean Drive and Dune Drive.
Flooding begins on Avalon Boulevard near Garden State Parkway Interchange 13.
Flooding begins around 96th Street in Stone Harbor.
Flooding begins along Park Boulevard in Wildwood Crest.
Flooding begins on the access roads to the Route 147 bridge into North Wildwood (including Spruce Avenue).
Flooding begins at the boat ramp in North Wildwood (the bay end of 5th Avenue).
Flooding begins in West Wildwood.
Flooding begins on the access roads to the Route 47 bridge into Wildwood.
Flooding begins on the access roads to the Ocean Drive bridge between Wildwood Crest and Cape May.
Flooding begins around Yacht Avenue in Cape May.
Flooding begins along Beach Avenue and New Jersey Avenue in Cape May.
Flooding begins around the Leaming Avenue-Elmira Street bridge between West Cape May and Cape May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.