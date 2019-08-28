Cape May Harbor.png
Ocean City.png

- Flooding begins along Park Boulevard in Wildwood Crest.

- Flooding begins around Yacht Avenue in Cape May.

- Flooding begins in the Haven Avenue Basin area of Ocean City (24th Street through 34th Street).

- Flooding begins along Ocean Drive between Ocean City and Strathmere.

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

