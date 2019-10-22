LOWER TOWNSHIP - Lower Cape May Regional - full term (3)
Gary Douglass
Age: 58
Education: Lower Cape May Regional High School graduate
Profession: Certified Public Works Manager
Political message: "I am a long time standing board member that will continue to support as I always have to give the best available education and school experience to the children of the district with at all times keeping the lowest possible cost to the taxpayers in mind. I currently sit on the Athletic Committee and chair the Building and Grounds Committee."
David Golden
Age: 48
Education: B.S. Kutztown University, M.S. Miami University
Profession: Director of NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife
Political message: "I am hoping to renew my term on the school board so I can continue to help the district adjust to the recent cuts in state funding. I am also keenly interested in maintaining the school’s high level of academic programing and awareness of student resiliency. Some students in our community are high achievers while others require additional support to be successful academically. Making sure the school is adequately providing for students at all levels is important to me. Finally, I think the school and the school board should regularly engage the community in a transparent manner."
Nicole Morrison
Age: 41
Education: BA of Music, Music Education
Profession: Learning Consultant
Political message: "If re-elected, I hope to continue to enhance the learning experiences of our students by putting their best interests first. The school district’s purpose is first and foremost to serve the students and the community. I will continue to advocate for programs and opportunities to help each student be a productive and fulfilled adult. This includes a commitment to ensuring our teachers have the tools and support they need to be innovative and successful in the classroom. I will continue to listen, ask questions, and discuss issues to ensure the needs of the LCMR students and community are being met."
Kathryn Brown
Frank A. Onorato
LOWER TOWNSHIP - Local - full term (3)
David Morrison
Age: 43
Education: Master of Music Education, Boston University - BA Music Education, Mansfield University of PA
Profession: Music Teacher - Dennis Township School District
Political message: "As a school board member, I will bring transparency and accountability to the decision-making to the current board and administration's process. I have two degrees in education and have a fresh perspective that will benefit our students, schools, and taxpayers."
Joseph E. Thomas (NO PHOTO PROVIDED)
Age: 71
Education: MA+
Profession: retired
Political message: "We must provide our children with an education which provides them the tools to survive and thrive in their world. Six out of ten of our graduates do not meet state standards. This is a waste of our tax dollars and can no longer be tolerated. The future of our pupils does not lie within the confines of our county. Profound and seismic change must be effected while lowering taxes. The 'Good Old Boys' only benefit the old boys who aren't necessarily good. Vote for Change and for Lower Taxes!"
Sally Drozd Yerk
Age: 67
Education: BS Education
Profession: Retired Educator/part-time employee of Queen May Jewelry
Political message: "I have no political message as I am running for a School Board seat. I decided to run as I want to Stand Up For ALL Children. As a mother, grandmother, and retired teacher I believe that makes me a very qualified candidate with many years of experience to be the voice of children."
Nichole Koch
Age: 45
Education: 12 years
Profession: Broker Associate at Century 21 Alliance
Political message: "Teachers, Parents & Community working together to prepare our children for tomorrow."
Joseph T. McKenna
Charles P. Utsch
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP - full term (3)
Burgess (Butch) Hamer
Age: 71
Education: Taylor's School of Business Philadelphia / Virginia Union UN
Profession: Owner, operator and Teacher Hamer's School of Karate, retired Middle Township police officer, school resource officer, currently Wildwood Convention Center security
Calvin L. Back
Edward Dagney
George L. DeLollis
Sarah Deshusses-Alvarez
OCEAN CITY - full term (3)
Dale F. Braun Jr.
Age: 55
Education: Drexel University - Business/Accounting Major
Profession: Retired Corporate Controller in Banking and Stay at home dad
Political message: "To continue supporting an environment that allows for 'outside the box' creative thinking and planning implementations for continued educational and wellness success of our children, with such endeavors allowing for us obtain the recent District Lighthouse designation we received by the NJ Department of Education in educational achievement. In response to the success of our Wellness Room at the High School, we are opening our second Wellness Room at our Intermediate School this fall. This school year, we have further expanded our PreK program at the Primary School, which will allow for the future Kindergarten students to be 'Raider Ready.'"
J. Tiffany Prettyman
Age: 47
Education: Cabrini College with a Bachelors of Arts in History
Profession: AP world History & Sociology teacher at Mainland Regional High School
Political message: "I bring the parent, teacher, and community members perspective to the school board. I have learned a lot through my time on the school hoard and my 22 years of teaching. I bring a fair and objective opinion to many issues. Helping to further the excellent education that Ocean City schools provide is my goal."
Conor Fleming
Melissa Flink
Patrick Kane
Laura Wheeler
Gregory Whelan
WILDWOOD - full term (3)
Carol Bannon
Age: 62
Education: Some college
Political message: "Give the students of Wildwood a first-class education while using financial responsibility."
Josephine M. Sharpe
Age: 72
Education: Temple University, Glassboro State College
Profession: Retired Wildwood School District teacher
Political message: "By advocating for full and fair funding, partnering with staff, families and community, I welcome the involvement in moving our students forward and being a part of continuing to promote a positive environment where all students can achieve and thrive."
Jacqueline Martinez
Mary Rulon
WILDWOOD CREST - full term (2)
Tracey Blanda
Age: 43
Education: BS in Education & MA in Educational Leadership
Profession: Mathematics Teacher
Political message: "I am very excited to be a candidate for the Wildwood Crest Board of Education. My two children attend Crest Memorial and are fortunate enough to be receiving such quality education. I hope to serve on the board to ensure that the district continues to provide the best opportunities for all of our children in a safe and supportive environment. I would like to see greater transparency, along with better communication between parents and the community. With over 20 years of experience in public education, I offer a unique and fresh perspective. If elected, my plan is to work together to ensure that all of our children receive the exceptional educational experience they deserve."
Joseph Franco Jr.
Age: 41
Education: B.A. from LaSalle University
Political message: "As I school board member, I will collaborate with administration, staff, and the community to uphold high standards of education. Working with other board members I will keep Crest Memorial academically competitive while being fiscally responsible. I currently serve on the Borough Zoning Board, Tourism Development Committee, and the Green Team and I understand the importance of communication with residents. I want to make sure I address all concerns in regards to our schools and every voice is acknowledged. I look forward to this new opportunity to serve in my community."
Michael D. Hawthorne Sr.
James Johnson
