Find high tide times near you

The Cape May County Office of Emergency Management has their own flood mapping tool, that allows you to see what streets will flood, given a forecasted tide level.

For Wednesday evening, set the tide gauges to the following levels.

North - 5.3 Gauge Reading

Central - 5.9 Gauge Reading

South - 6.2 Gauge Reading 

Specific places to flood

Flooding begins in Strathmere.

Flooding begins along Park Boulevard in Wildwood Crest.

Flooding beings along Schellengers Landing Road and along Wilson Drive in Lower Township near NJ Route 109.

Flooding begins along Washington Street, Yacht Avenue and Texas Avenue in Cape May.

Load comments