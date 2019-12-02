Flooding begins in Strathmere.
Bayside flooding begins in North Wildwood.
Flooding begins on the access roads to the NJ Route 47 bridge into Wildwood (including Rio Grande Avenue).
Flooding begins along the Delaware Bay shoreline from Reeds Beach to North Cape May.
Flooding begins along the Delaware Bay shoreline in Dennis Township and Middle Township.
