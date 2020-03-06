Ocean Drive leading to the north end of the Ocean City-Longport Bridge.
Flooding begins on the access roads to the 34th Street bridge in Ocean City (Cape May County Route 623).
Bayside flooding begins in Ocean City from 34th Street to 55th Street, including West Avenue.
Flooding begins in Strathmere.
Flooding begins along Landis Avenue in Sea Isle City (around 29th Street).
Flooding begins around the Townsends Inlet Bridge (Cape May County Route 619) between Sea Isle City and Avalon.
Flooding begins on the access roads to the NJ Route 47 bridge into Wildwood (including Rio Grande Avenue).
Flooding begins along Delaware Avenue in North Wildwood. Flooding begins in West Wildwood.
Flooding begins along Park Boulevard in Wildwood Crest.
Flooding beings along Schellengers Landing Road and along Wilson Drive in Lower Township near NJ Route 109.
Flooding begins along Washington Street, Yacht Avenue and Texas Avenue in Cape May.
Flooding begins along the Delaware Bay shoreline in Dennis Township and Middle Township.
Flooding begins along the Delaware Bay shoreline from Reeds Beach to North Cape May.
