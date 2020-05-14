CAPE MAY — It’s time to declare victory and get out, Cape May’s city attorney, Frank Corrado, advised City Council at its May 5 meeting.
The city spent years and close to a half a million dollars on a lawsuit against several of the companies that completed its $10.5 million Convention Hall. City Council has decided to drop the matter.
The hall opened in 2012, one of the largest projects completed in the city in years. However, according to the city’s suit, it was built slightly below the 15-foot flood elevation guidelines of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The suit alleged the design and construction of the building were defective.
As Corrado explained to members of City Council at last week's meeting, held remotely due to the pandemic emergency measures, the contractors responded to the suit that if anyone was at fault, it was the city.
The city filed suit in 2016.
“The city was afraid that FEMA would require the building to be raised, or demolished and rebuilt,” Corrado said at the meeting. “After some considerable negotiation with FEMA, the city has obtained a letter that essentially says they will accept the building as is.”
A report in The Press of Atlantic City from August 2016 stated that the suit also cited an increase in flood insurance costs for the building, coming in at over $100,000 for $8 million in coverage.
Corrado told council members the current cost is down since 2013, now costing about $50,000 a year.
“I’m not sure why,” Corrado said.
He suggested the FEMA letter could be used to negotiate an even lower flood insurance rate but said that would not be a reason to continue to pursue the lawsuit.
“Economically, it makes no sense to continue the litigation, even if the flood insurance premiums remain the same,” he said.
So far, the city had spent $448,000 in legal fees related to the suit, he reported.
Any increase in flood insurance costs would be far less than that over the expected life of the building, Corrado told council.
There are some remaining issues in the lawsuit. Corrado said the cost of continuing the suit would be considerably more than the city could hope to recover in damages, even if it won. The city could expect the defendants to continue to fight hard. The city tried to negotiate damages in the settlement but none of the defendants would agree.
Among those named in the suit were Kimmel Bogrette Architecture, contractor Ogren Construction of Vineland and other firms. No one from the architectural firm responded to a request for comment, and Ogren Construction declined immediate comment when contacted Wednesday.
The lawsuit was filed under a previous administration, Corrado said. That was while Ed Mahaney was mayor, before he lost his seat to current Mayor Clarence “Chuck” Lear in 2016.
Contacted on Thursday, Mahaney said the city could have settled the matter without spending more than $400,000. Since leaving office, he said, he has not been involved in the suit and did not receive a copy of the settlement agreement.
“My only involvement in this case has been to provide eight hours of sworn deposition for all of the defendants in the case,” he said.
That took place in 2019, at which point the city’s attorney in the matter told him the case would most likely be settled, Mahaney said.
A cold beer at the Ugly Mug in Cape May
"Having an ice cold beer at the Ugly Mug in cape May and of course walking through a crowded Ashburn Alley at Citizens Bank Park at a sold-out Phillies game," said Dan Stephenson, of Estell Manor.
Bananna Cream Pie and Veal Chop from Chef Vola's
"I miss heading up the (Wells Fargo Center) to catch a Sixers game. Hopefully, won’t miss the summer at the shore, especially dinner with friends in Cape May at Peter Shields or Fins. But I think my first night out is going to be dinner in AC at Chef Vola’s with my wife Beth, Paul and Bonnie Rodio, Maria and Tony Iaconelli and Mike Rizzo. Veal chop and banana cream pie!," Dave Catalana, 56 of Vineland
Celebrating with my team
"Miss the kids and our team (the Atlantic City High School boys basketball team) the most. When this is over, I will hang out with them either hosting a dinner for them congratulating them on a historic season or take them to dinner somewhere," said Elijah Langford, 27, of Atlantic City.
Working the basketball leagues on 6th Street in Ocean City
"The one thing I actually miss the most is working for the (Ocean City) rec department. I can’t wait to get back to playing with kids at camps and spending the nights working the basketball leagues on 6th Street right across from the rides. Hearing and seeing all the people walk by the (basketball) courts on their way to the boardwalk and smelling the funnel cakes and popcorn drifting by the courts from the awesome sea breeze," Jackie Adams, 28 of Ocean City.
Training with my friends
"I look forward to being able to train and hang out with friends," Brad Jamison, 17 of Ocean City.
Going to Diorio’s and Anchorage
"I look forward to going to local spots like Diorio’s and Anchorage. Also, getting back into the gym," said Tom Jamison, 48 of Ocean City.
Walking around Bayfest with friends
"I missed walking around Bayfest this year with friends. Always the first burn (and tan) of the year, now I have to go into Memorial Day weekend looking like a ghost," Jacklyn McQuarrie, editorial clerk The Press of Atlantic City.
Taking my kids to the comic book store
"I miss visiting the comic shop on Wednesday mornings. It’s been a built-in part of my life for so long; you become friends with the staff. I’ve taken both my kids there since they were babies, so it’s an environment they’re familiar with. It’s a small thing in the face of everything, but it’s a comfort and a ritual that’s baked into who I am," Daniel P. Grote, Print Director, The Press of Atlantic City
I miss not freaking out every time I have even the slightest cough
"I miss going grocery shopping without a mask. I miss popping into a retail store and making sure I remain six feet apart from people. I miss sitting in bars, restaurants and hanging out with friends and family. I miss not freaking out every time I have even the slightest cough. I miss waking up and not hearing that hundreds more have died from COVID-19," said CJ Fairfield, staff writer Press of Atlantic City.
Worrying about every little surface I touch
"I miss the freedom of not wearing a mask and not worrying about every little surface I touch, and being able to relax when standing closer than 6 feet to another human being. And I miss shopping at thrift stores for vintage clothes and unusual old things, which I have always found relaxing and therapeutic," said Michelle Brunetti-Post, staff writer The Press of Atlantic City.
Seeing my family
"I miss going into (Atlantic City) for the beach and to see family. That is something I didn’t realize I did so much before not being able to, so going to Atlantic City for the first time after quarantine will be exciting," said Claudine Smith, 18 of Egg Harbor Township.
Can’t wait to sit in some hard high school bleachers
"I really miss live sports. I can’t wait to watch a game, any game. Seeing high school, colleges and pros compete. I miss it so much. I can’t wait to sit in some hard high school bleachers and watch any sport," said Thomas Kelly, 46 of Mays Landing.
I miss the gym
"I miss a lot of things but thanks to our local businesses I can at least get my favorite wings from Doyle’s Pour House in Tuckerton. Since I can still access those, I’m going to go with the total cliché athletic answer. I miss the gym. More specifically, I miss rolling, wrestling, grappling any combat sport action. I can’t wait to get back to work with Pinelands Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (in Little Egg Harbor) and the other local clubs around the area," C.J. LaGragola, 22 of Little Egg Harbor.
Referees bar crawl throughout the town of Cape May
"I miss a lot of stuff. That’s for sure. But I would say I really forward to our yearly tradition of heading out for a (basketball) coaches and referees bar crawl throughout the town of Cape May. Various coaches from the (Cape-Atlantic League) and other leagues, along with some officials, locals, and enthusiasts typically partake in what is always entertaining kickoff to the change in the weather and outdoor fun," said Steve Selby, 41 of Cape May.
Normalcy
"To be able to many things with my lovely wife Ellen. To be able to go where we choose – grandkids, shopping, restaurants, vacations. That one thing is many of the normal things we all miss now – normalcy," Yogi Hiltner, of Margate.
One man's pandemic is another man's blessing.
"One man's pandemic is another man's blessing. We have enjoyed the time at home fixing the house and enjoying each other. The one thing we all miss in our family is Gilda's Club House. We would always go on Tuesday nights. My wife would go to a group with all the members fighting cancer. My daughter would go with the teenagers group. My son would go to noogie land for little kids fighting cancer, or someone close to them is fighting cancer. I would go to family and friends group for those who are caregivers or close to someone fighting cancer. It was very convenient that all four groups were all held at the same time. In my family and friends group, sometimes you laugh, sometimes you cry, and sometimes you say goodbye … because not everyone survives cancer," said Joe McNamara, Smithville
I miss the smiles, the hugs,.........
"I miss everything that was normal in my life; my crazy schedule, the routine I struggled to keep, my walks with friends, even my committee meetings. ... I miss everything. On the top of my list of things I achingly miss during this pandemic is the hospitality industry: relationships, experiences and the network that I am inextricably connected to. It’s the only industry I know. As a hospitality educator for over 20 years, almost everyone I know is connected in one way, shape or form to this industry that has been disproportionally affected by this pandemic. I miss the smiles, the hugs, the service, the care, the attention to detail and the escape that the hospitality industry provides. No matter how much takeout we get or donations we give, we are frozen as educators, students, customers and employees. We are rudderless and scared, waiting to return to the jobs and places that are part of our life and lifeline," said Donna Albano, professor of hospitality, Stockton University
We miss the sounds of a restaurant
"My wife and I were discussing just the other day how much we miss one of our favorite places: Dock’s Oyster House. Besides the awesome food and drinks, we miss the vibe of the place when you walk in the door. We miss the sounds of a restaurant, the noise of all of the customers talking, the great piano music at the bar, the sounds of the bartenders making drinks … ice hitting the bottoms of glasses, shakers shaking the great cocktails. We miss the hustle and fast-paced environment of the wait staff taking orders and the runners bringing out the orders. Simply put: We miss being out," said Chuck Bangle, co-owner of Manco & Manco Pizza in Ocean City and Somers Point
I miss is the energy of Atlantic City
"What I miss is the energy of Atlantic City. Every time I come into the city I see the lights from the Expressway, and it looks like a modern day Emerald City. It's lit up, and it makes my heart beat. When you walk into the Hard Rock and feel the excitement of the people enjoying themselves and see the giant video screen surrounding the escalators with music blasting, I feel like I am in the heart of the action. When I walk through Tropicana’s Quarter and hear the music and see so many people and smell the great food, I know it's where I want to be. How do you not miss that?" said Mark Callazzo, Tennessee Avenue developer.
The thing I miss the most because of the shutdown is sports
"The thing I miss the most because of the shutdown is sports, more specifically New York Yankees baseball. By this time of the year, I would have went to several games at Yankee Stadium, This year, especially, I was going to go to my first opening day game with some of my closest friends to see the Yankees start their season in Baltimore. In addition to going to the games, I also enjoy watching them on ESPN at home. This was looking like it would have been their year to get over the hump. I also miss my 90- and 91-year old parents as they live in Delaware. I haven't been able to see them and enjoy martinis with them. They are doing well, and I talk to them at least twice a day, but I miss them a lot," said Ray Goldstein, Egg Harbor Township
I miss having my friends at my home
"I miss watching sports on television. I miss having my friends at my home and playing a round of golf with three of my friends and enjoying a great meal with them at the 19th hole. I miss not being able to travel to see my grandchildren. I miss being able to get on an elevator with more than one person on it," said Sonny McCullough, former mayor of Egg Harbor Township
I miss freedom
"What I miss the most during this shutdown is contact with people. I am very involved with the community, and I sit on several boards … now on Zoom! I miss the meetings at Principle Academy Charter with kids and teachers, dining out with our great members at our monthly Epicurean Society dinners I organize, going out to the great restaurants in the area. But most of all, I miss the personal contact with family, friends and neighbors and the freedom!," said Ed Blake, Blake & Associates.
I miss the festivals, fairs, farm markets and paloozas
"I miss the festivals, fairs, farm markets and paloozas, where the culturally diverse gather together to celebrate, educate, or simply indulge the senses of their shared interests, be it in health and well-being, environmental responsibility, music, craft beer, wine and spirts (wandering among an eclectic conglomerate of body art or motorcycle enthusiasts), or to drip, lick and chow your way through crowded blocks of street food vendors," said Connie Perks, Mays Landing
A bustling Pacific Avenue
"I miss seeing a bustling Pacific Avenue filled with visitors on a Friday night. I miss spending my Sundays nervously pacing back and forth down the sidelines during my son’s soccer games. Most of all, I miss the monthly dinners I’ve had with my best friends. We hadn’t missed a monthly dinner for 10 straight years, until this shutdown!" said Brendan Jerome, Galloway Township
Care-free, optimistic feeling
"I miss the little things we all take for granted, like simply going for a walk with my wife without having to think about wearing a mask. I miss being able to get together and spending time with my family and friends. I miss personally speaking with local families to see how they’re doing. I miss the care-free, optimistic feeling that comes with the beginning of summer. But I am reassured by my belief in our Atlantic County families we will get through this, and hopefully we will reflect and appreciate the little things we used to take for granted," said Chris Brown, New Jersey State Senator, 2nd District
