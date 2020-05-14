CAPE MAY — It’s time to declare victory and get out, Cape May’s city attorney, Frank Corrado, advised City Council at its May 5 meeting.

The city spent years and close to a half a million dollars on a lawsuit against several of the companies that completed its $10.5 million Convention Hall. City Council has decided to drop the matter.

The hall opened in 2012, one of the largest projects completed in the city in years. However, according to the city’s suit, it was built slightly below the 15-foot flood elevation guidelines of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The suit alleged the design and construction of the building were defective.

As Corrado explained to members of City Council at last week's meeting, held remotely due to the pandemic emergency measures, the contractors responded to the suit that if anyone was at fault, it was the city.

The city filed suit in 2016.

“The city was afraid that FEMA would require the building to be raised, or demolished and rebuilt,” Corrado said at the meeting. “After some considerable negotiation with FEMA, the city has obtained a letter that essentially says they will accept the building as is.”

A report in The Press of Atlantic City from August 2016 stated that the suit also cited an increase in flood insurance costs for the building, coming in at over $100,000 for $8 million in coverage.

Corrado told council members the current cost is down since 2013, now costing about $50,000 a year.

“I’m not sure why,” Corrado said.

He suggested the FEMA letter could be used to negotiate an even lower flood insurance rate but said that would not be a reason to continue to pursue the lawsuit.

“Economically, it makes no sense to continue the litigation, even if the flood insurance premiums remain the same,” he said.

So far, the city had spent $448,000 in legal fees related to the suit, he reported.

Any increase in flood insurance costs would be far less than that over the expected life of the building, Corrado told council.

There are some remaining issues in the lawsuit. Corrado said the cost of continuing the suit would be considerably more than the city could hope to recover in damages, even if it won. The city could expect the defendants to continue to fight hard. The city tried to negotiate damages in the settlement but none of the defendants would agree.

Among those named in the suit were Kimmel Bogrette Architecture, contractor Ogren Construction of Vineland and other firms. No one from the architectural firm responded to a request for comment, and Ogren Construction declined immediate comment when contacted Wednesday.

The lawsuit was filed under a previous administration, Corrado said. That was while Ed Mahaney was mayor, before he lost his seat to current Mayor Clarence “Chuck” Lear in 2016.

Contacted on Thursday, Mahaney said the city could have settled the matter without spending more than $400,000. Since leaving office, he said, he has not been involved in the suit and did not receive a copy of the settlement agreement.

“My only involvement in this case has been to provide eight hours of sworn deposition for all of the defendants in the case,” he said.

That took place in 2019, at which point the city’s attorney in the matter told him the case would most likely be settled, Mahaney said.

