In an abundance of caution for our attendees, The Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC) announces cancellation of two public programs:
Wednesday, March 18 at noon
Lunch & Learn: Wonderful Women of World War II, with Rich Chiemingo
Heroes overseas and on the home front, the women of World War II: who they were, what they accomplished and why they should be remembered. Cape May United Methodist Church, 635 Washington St., Cape May.
Wednesday, March 25 at noon
Lunch & Learn: Fabulous First Ladies (Part II), with Mary Stewart
The second half of MAC’s popular Fabulous First Ladies series. Cape May United Methodist Church, 635 Washington St., Cape May.
