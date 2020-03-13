In an abundance of caution for our attendees, The Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC) announces cancellation of two public programs:

Wednesday, March 18 at noon

Lunch & Learn: Wonderful Women of World War II, with Rich Chiemingo

Heroes overseas and on the home front, the women of World War II: who they were, what they accomplished and why they should be remembered. Cape May United Methodist Church, 635 Washington St., Cape May.

Wednesday, March 25 at noon

Lunch & Learn: Fabulous First Ladies (Part II), with Mary Stewart

The second half of MAC’s popular Fabulous First Ladies series. Cape May United Methodist Church, 635 Washington St., Cape May.

Contact: 609-272-7234

dgrote@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_Grote

Tags

Print Director

Press copy editor since 2006, copy desk chief since 2014. Masters in journalism from Temple University, 2006. My weekly comics blog, Wednesday Morning Quarterback, appears Wednesday mornings at PressofAC.com.

Load comments