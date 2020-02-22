Cape May native a designer on new 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition': Carrie Locklyn, who graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School in 1996, is one of three new design team members joining new host Jesse Tyler Ferguson from the ABC sitcom “Modern Family.”
Barnegat joins schools moving toward artificial turf fields: The district is spending more than $1.4 million to fix its drainage problem by installing turf, joining Egg Harbor Township, Ocean City and St. Augustine Prep.
Citizen group requests CRDA funding for more Atlantic City police officers: Since 2018, the CRDA has allocated more than $10 million toward full-time and Class II officers in Atlantic City. The CRDA money was used to hire 60 part-time Class IIs over that period as well as 15 patrolmen to replace those veterans who formed the Neighborhood Coordination Officer program.
Atlantic City gets its first medical marijuana dispensary: “We appreciate how medicinal cannabis can benefit many people seeking relief for a range of ailments,” Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. said, adding he looks forward to the tax benefits to the city.
Ventnor school chief retiring: Superintendent Eileen Johnson, who has been with the district for 16 years, submitted her letter of retirement to the Ventnor Board of Education in January, board President Doug Biagi said.
NJSIAA releases seedings for district wrestling tournaments: The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced its seedings for the high school wrestling district tournaments, which will take place Saturday at different venues around the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.