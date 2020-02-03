Leah Williams (12 points, 12 rebounds) and Emily Pasceri (11 points, 10 rebounds) led the winners.

Lindsays olden scored a game-high 19 for Lower.

Cape May Tech 15 10 10 12 – 47

Lower Cape May 2 16 8 17 – 43

CMT – Garcia 3, Pasceri 11, Schmucker 11, King 4, Williams 12, Gery 6

LCM – Holden 19, Wahner 4, McGuigan 5, Muldoon 4, Hec 9, Donohue 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments