Emily Pasceri had 16 points and six rebounds for the winners.

Cape May Tech 20 11 9 6 - 46

Pleasantville 1 3 0 4 8

CMT – Anderson 2, Garcia 6, Campbell 3, Pasceri 16, Schmucker 4, King 2, Williams 9, McAllister 4

PV – Rodriguez 3, Keith 1, Lagures 2, Khaliya H 2

