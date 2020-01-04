Cape May Tech girls 34, Salem Tech 18Olivia Abrecht scored 12 points as Cape May Tech evened its record at 2-2 with the win.
Emily Pasceri grabbed 12 rebounds for Cape May.
Cape May Tech 12 12 6 4 – 34
Salem Tech 2 0 6 10 – 18
CMT – Garcia 4, Campbell 4, Albrecht 10, Pasceri 8, Schmucker 1, Williams 6
