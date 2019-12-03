MAYS LANDING — Expectations are high for the Cape May Tech girls swimming team after the Hawks went 6-3 last winter and won two South Jersey Public C playoff meets.
Cape May Tech looked impressive in its season debut, beating host Cedar Creek 109-58 Tuesday in a Cape-Atlantic League National Conference meet.
Tech’s Lindsay Robbins won the 200-meter freestyle and the 100 backstroke, plus two relay victories. Cameron Muir doubled in the sprints and also had two relay wins.
“Today went amazing. We actually started off way stronger than we did (last year),” Cape May Tech girls swimming coach Dawn Dudley said. “We are actually close to our best times from last year. We didn’t have (personal) best times, but we’re not far off. We’re going to take it meet by meet (in the conference).”
Robbins won the 200 freestyle by more than 10 seconds, and also dominated the 100 backstroke.
Kaitlyn Crouthamel (100 butterfly), Ruby Redmond (400 freestyle) and Emie Fredericks (100 breaststroke) each added an individual win.
“We’re really excited to start the new season,” said Robbins, a 17-year-old junior and Cape May Court House resident. “We have a really strong team.”
Cedar Creek’s Marlee Canale won the 200 individual medley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.