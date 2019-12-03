Coach: Dawn Dudley
2018-2019 record: 6-3
What to watch: The Hawks won the first two playoff meets in program history last year and reached the South Jersey Public C semifinals. Cape May Tech has several returnees, led by Lindsay Robbins, Ruby Redmond, Cameron Muir, Alyssa Hicks and Emie Fredericks. Nicole Wright, Jayne Seitz, Alexandra Bruno, Jacque Jamison and Ally Boehm will help keep the Hawks competitive. Kaitlyn Crouthamel, Alexis Sykes and Dempsey are three good freshmen.
"We have a lot of returnees and it's definitely our year to shine," Dudley said. "The girls have been working really hard and we're really excited for the season."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.