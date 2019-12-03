Coach: Dawn Dudley

2018-2019 record: 6-3

What to watch: The Hawks won the first two playoff meets in program history last year and reached the South Jersey Public C semifinals. Cape May Tech has several returnees, led by Lindsay Robbins, Ruby Redmond, Cameron Muir, Alyssa Hicks and Emie Fredericks. Nicole Wright, Jayne Seitz, Alexandra Bruno, Jacque Jamison and Ally Boehm will help keep the Hawks competitive. Kaitlyn Crouthamel, Alexis Sykes and Dempsey are three good freshmen.

"We have a lot of returnees and it's definitely our year to shine," Dudley said. "The girls have been working really hard and we're really excited for the season."

