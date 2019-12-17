Cape May Tech

Coach: Josh Mercado

Last season’s record: 14-13

2019-20 prediction: Rebuilding

Key players: Devon Roach, 6-2, Sr., F; James Longstreet, 6-1, Sr., F; Dylan Del Vecchio, 6-3, So., F; Robby Pennington, 6-5, Sr., F; Judah Thomas, 6-0, Jr., G; David Farrow, 6-0, So., G.

Outlook: The Hawks graduated Josh Wright, a first-team Press All-Star who scored 2,484 career points. Wright led Cape May Tech to its first winning season since 2009-2010 last winter. But Mercado think the Hawks have enough returnees and new talent to have better than a rebuilding season. Tech will led by Roach, Longstreet and Del Vecchio, and Castro is a good prospect.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments