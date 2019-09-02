Coach: Jon Harris (second season)

2018 record: 9-8

Group: S.J. Group I

What to watch: The Hawks, who qualified for the S.J. Group I tournament, return nine players, including senior midfielder Zach Kershaw, senior defenders Anthony Paluch and Jamie Butler, junior midfielder Jacob Perez and sophomore goaltender Lucas Gehring.

“Last year, we became a family, and now we look to build on the trust we gained and the success we found,” Harris said. “This program is up and coming, but this is a dedicated group of seniors who have kept the team together and worked hard in the offseason. We hope to see that translate to the field.”

