Coach: Warren Wade (third season)

2018 record: 3-14-1

Group: S.J. Group I

What to watch: The Hawks return several players, but most are underclassmen. The list includes Sarah Schall, Katie Kepple, Alyssa Hicks, Alejandra Garcia, April Melino, Sammi Jenison, Hailey Pinto and Jaelyn Baxter. Garcia, along with Paige Dooley, are expected to be potential breakouts for the team.

“It’s a rebuilding year,” Wade said, “but we should be able to give a few teams a surprise game.”

