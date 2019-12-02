Coach: Matt McElroy

2018-19 record: 8-3

What to watch: Most are back for the Hawks, who should be competitive. Chris Porto, Anthony Paluch and Roman Voinea are three of the top scorers. Cape May Tech also has Steve Olson, Justin Lee, Calvin Nguyen, Jake Bryan, Jake Perez and David Wurtz.

"The guys have good attitudes, but we don't have experience," McElroy said. "We used to have more depth, but now we don't. Some of our guys have joined the beach patrol, and they have more confidence and are more athletic. It has made a big difference. It would be great to win our (Cape May) county meets, but there are some great other coaches."

