Boardwalk Basketball Classic Cape Tech Girls

Emily Pasceri (right) Cape May Tech vs Delsea Girls basketball at the Wildwood Boardwalk Basketball Classic held at the Wildwood Convention Center, Wednesday Dec. 27, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

CAPE MAY TECH

Coach: Amber Waddington

Last season’s record: 9-15

2019-20 prediction: Rebuilding

Key players: Emily Pasceri, 5-2, Sr., G; Leah Williams, 5-11, Sr., F/C; Kennedy Campbell, 5-6, So., G; Izzy Schmucker, 5-2, So., G; Olivia Albrecht, 5-8, Sr., F; Sydney King, 5-7, Jr., F; Alex Garcia, 5-4, So. G; McKenna Anderson, 5-4, Fr., G.

Outlook: The Hawks lost some to graduation but return three starters and are looking to improve. The team aims to repeat its bracket championship at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic in Wildwood. Waddington thinks that four or five players will be scorers and that the team has good chemistry.

