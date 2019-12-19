CAPE MAY TECH
Coach: Amber Waddington
Last season’s record: 9-15
2019-20 prediction: Rebuilding
Key players: Emily Pasceri, 5-2, Sr., G; Leah Williams, 5-11, Sr., F/C; Kennedy Campbell, 5-6, So., G; Izzy Schmucker, 5-2, So., G; Olivia Albrecht, 5-8, Sr., F; Sydney King, 5-7, Jr., F; Alex Garcia, 5-4, So. G; McKenna Anderson, 5-4, Fr., G.
Outlook: The Hawks lost some to graduation but return three starters and are looking to improve. The team aims to repeat its bracket championship at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic in Wildwood. Waddington thinks that four or five players will be scorers and that the team has good chemistry.
