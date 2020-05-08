Dorian Storm Prep Cape May

Cape May lifeguards Sammy Haines and Bob Sacamo, watch over a nearly empty Perry Street Beach as the resort was beginning to feel the effects of Hurricane Dorian. Concessions along the beaches in Cape May, were still open but were also busy securing shelters, chairs and umbrellas in preparations for possible strong winds and rains from Hurricane Dorian moving up the coast. Thursday Sept. 5, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press

Cape May’s beaches and Promenade reopened May 2.

On the beach, walking, jogging, running, fishing and surfing are allowed as long as people remain six feet apart, do not congregate in groups and wear masks when passing near others, while sitting in chairs or on blankets, picnicking or congregating in groups are prohibited.

Walking and jogging are allowed on the promenade as long as social distancing roles are followed, but bicycling riding, skateboarding and rollerblading are prohibited.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Load comments