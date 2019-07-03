Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Beach tags: $28 seasonal, $18 weekly (Saturday-Saturday), $12 for three days, $6 daily. Free for active military, veterans, and children ages 11 and younger.
What to do: Swimming and skimboarding are allowed with lifeguards’ permission. Volleyball is also permitted. A beach tag and ball is required to play. Nets are located at Steger Beach (Beach Avenue and Jackson Street), and at Second Avenue Beach. Dogs are not allowed on the beaches during summer months, but are allowed along the Delaware Bay year-round. Food is permitted, but not alcohol.
More information: Visit capemay.com