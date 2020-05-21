Joe Giannattasio (center), District Chief U.S. Coast Guard Aux Floatilla 82, and Tom Dever, Com. of 5th NR of the U..S. Coast Guard, inspect the memorial flower boat. The City of Cape May held a Memorial Day Service inside the city’s convention hall on Beach Avenue, Monday May 27, 2019, followed by a launching of a flower boat on the beach adjacent to the hall by U.S. Coast Guard Aux. Floatilla 82 and the Cape May Beach Patrol.