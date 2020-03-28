Cape's John Lynch trying to give parents and students a break amid COVID-19 crisis: He can’t bring his Lunch with Lynch program to Cape May County schools anymore, so the Wildwood Crest resident has figured out a way to bring the schools to him.
'I really felt like I was dying,' says Atlantic County man who tested positive for COVID-19: The 31-year-old learned Friday morning that he tested positive and is out of the hospital and self-quarantined.
Stockton students sad to give campus life an early goodbye: Students began moving out of their dorms Friday after the school closed campuses in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.
St. Joseph's Kevon Griffin commits to Rutgers: Griffin verbally committed Friday to Rutgers University on a full academic and athletic scholarship.
Public hearings still scheduled next week for Atlantic City Expressway toll hikes: State Sen. Chris Brown is upset the South Jersey Transportation Authority hasn't postponed the hearings despite prohibitions against public gatherings.
In these challenging times, our local business partners are in need of your support. These local business owners are members of our community, employers of our neighbors, and providers of an amazing array of food and services that keep our community diverse and vibrant. Click here for a list of local businesses that are open during the restrictions related to the new coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.