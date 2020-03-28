John Lynch

John Lynch of Wildwood Crest has adapted his Lunch with Lynch reading program to video since the COVID-19 crisis hit Wednesday March 25, 2020. Lynch held his lunch video at Domino's Pizza in Wildwood. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Cape's John Lynch trying to give parents and students a break amid COVID-19 crisis: He can’t bring his Lunch with Lynch program to Cape May County schools anymore, so the Wildwood Crest resident has figured out a way to bring the schools to him.

'I really felt like I was dying,' says Atlantic County man who tested positive for COVID-19: The 31-year-old learned Friday morning that he tested positive and is out of the hospital and self-quarantined.

Stockton students sad to give campus life an early goodbye: Students began moving out of their dorms Friday after the school closed campuses in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.

St. Joseph's Kevon Griffin commits to Rutgers: Griffin verbally committed Friday to Rutgers University on a full academic and athletic scholarship.

Public hearings still scheduled next week for Atlantic City Expressway toll hikes: State Sen. Chris Brown is upset the South Jersey Transportation Authority hasn't postponed the hearings despite prohibitions against public gatherings.

Atlantic City Expressway, Pleasantville Toll Plaza

The South Jersey Transportation Authority has not canceled public hearings on a proposed toll increase, in spite of the governor's prohibition against public gatherings during the COVID-19 crisis. In this file photo, cars approach the Pleasantville toll plaza on the Atlantic City Expressway.

